Ricciardo branded 'idiot' by FURIOUS F1 rival after Chinese GP crash
Ricciardo branded 'idiot' by FURIOUS F1 rival after Chinese GP crash
The carnage continues at the Chinese Grand Prix with a dramatic incident after the safety car came in.
Yuki Tsunoda went off the track following an incident with Kevin Magnussen, and another collision occurred.
READ MORE: Surprise qualifying star admits lap could have been even BETTER - Top three verdict
Lance Stroll hit the rear of Daniel Ricciardo on the first safety car restart lifting the RB into the air.
"The idiot just slammed on the brake. Check damage," Stroll said.
Ricciardo had to stop from hitting Piastri in front, the incident giving Ricciardo floor damage.
More to follow
READ MORE: F1 star apologises after controversial moment at Chinese GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Chinese Grand Prix
FIA investigate Ricciardo after DISASTROUS Chinese GP
- 57 minutes ago
Chinese Grand Prix
Top three verdict: Norris 'happy to be wrong' after losing Ferrari bet
- 1 uur geleden
Chinese Grand Prix
Ricciardo branded 'idiot' by FURIOUS F1 rival after Chinese GP crash
- 2 uur geleden
Chinese Grand Prix
2024 Chinese Grand Prix Results - Verstappen seals DOMINANT race win
- Today 11:00
Chinese Grand Prix
Surprise qualifying star admits lap could have been even BETTER - Top three verdict
- Today 05:00
F1 News
F1 star apologises after controversial moment at Chinese GP
- Today 04:00