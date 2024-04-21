close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ricciardo branded 'idiot' by FURIOUS F1 rival after Chinese GP crash

Ricciardo branded 'idiot' by FURIOUS F1 rival after Chinese GP crash

Ricciardo branded 'idiot' by FURIOUS F1 rival after Chinese GP crash

Ricciardo branded 'idiot' by FURIOUS F1 rival after Chinese GP crash

The carnage continues at the Chinese Grand Prix with a dramatic incident after the safety car came in.

Yuki Tsunoda went off the track following an incident with Kevin Magnussen, and another collision occurred.

READ MORE: Surprise qualifying star admits lap could have been even BETTER - Top three verdict

Lance Stroll hit the rear of Daniel Ricciardo on the first safety car restart lifting the RB into the air.

"The idiot just slammed on the brake. Check damage," Stroll said.

Ricciardo had to stop from hitting Piastri in front, the incident giving Ricciardo floor damage.

More to follow

READ MORE: F1 star apologises after controversial moment at Chinese GP

Related

Red Bull Ferrari Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc Daniel Ricciardo Yuki Tsunoda
2024 Chinese Grand Prix Results - Verstappen seals DOMINANT race win
Chinese Grand Prix

2024 Chinese Grand Prix Results - Verstappen seals DOMINANT race win

  • Today 11:00

Latest News

Chinese Grand Prix

FIA investigate Ricciardo after DISASTROUS Chinese GP

  • 57 minutes ago
Chinese Grand Prix

Top three verdict: Norris 'happy to be wrong' after losing Ferrari bet

  • 1 uur geleden
Chinese Grand Prix

Ricciardo branded 'idiot' by FURIOUS F1 rival after Chinese GP crash

  • 2 uur geleden
Chinese Grand Prix

2024 Chinese Grand Prix Results - Verstappen seals DOMINANT race win

  • Today 11:00
Chinese Grand Prix

Surprise qualifying star admits lap could have been even BETTER - Top three verdict

  • Today 05:00
F1 News

F1 star apologises after controversial moment at Chinese GP

  • Today 04:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x