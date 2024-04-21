Ricciardo branded 'idiot' by FURIOUS F1 rival after Chinese GP crash

The carnage continues at the Chinese Grand Prix with a dramatic incident after the safety car came in.

Yuki Tsunoda went off the track following an incident with Kevin Magnussen, and another collision occurred.

Lance Stroll hit the rear of Daniel Ricciardo on the first safety car restart lifting the RB into the air.

"The idiot just slammed on the brake. Check damage," Stroll said.

Ricciardo had to stop from hitting Piastri in front, the incident giving Ricciardo floor damage.

More to follow

