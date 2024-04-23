Verstappen and Hamilton video shows what the F1 stars REALLY think of each other

close global

A touching moment in China hinted at a thaw in the frosty relationship between F1's biggest stars.

The fire of the 2021 championship fight still flickers in the memories of F1 fans.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's season-long duel reached fever pitch at the very last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP. A controversial decision by then-race director Michael Masi handed Verstappen victory and his first world title, denying Hamilton a record-breaking eighth and leaving a sour taste in the Briton's mouth.

With regulation changes for the 2022 season failing to bring Mercedes back into contention, Hamilton's quest to reclaim what he felt was rightfully his remained unfulfilled.

Meanwhile, the Dutchman continued his dominance, further solidifying his position as the sport's new leading figure.

Max Verstappen is in quest to win a fourth consecutive drivers' title
Lewis Hamilton hasn't won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

A touching moment captured onboard

Despite the rivalry, a touching moment suggests a potential thaw in the icy relationship.

At the end of the Sprint race in China, where Verstappen emerged victorious ahead of Hamilton, the onboard camera from the seven-time champion's car showed the Red Bull driver making a beeline towards Hamilton, and the pair then shook hands.

The Dutchman also revealed in a recent interview with the Daily Mail that he doesn't think they have a 'difficult relationship', saying it's 'quite straightforward.'

He also acknowledged the intensity of their 2021 rivalry but emphasised the underlying respect they share.

"It's just that with others, you have a closer relationship," Verstappen said.

"It depends to an extent on how you live your life, and perhaps we are not similar in that regard.

"Of course, we had a big rivalry in 2021, but ultimately, we do have a lot of respect for each other."

