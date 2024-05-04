Major F1 engine supplier returning in 2026 issues OMINOUS update

Honda's 2026 Formula 1 engine development is 'going to plan' as it prepares to embark on a new partnership with one of the grid's top teams.

The Japanese manufacturer has spent the past six seasons with Red Bull, but will join forces with Aston Martin following the conclusion of the 2025 season, and is currently working on one key component.

With its focus firmly placed on developing the electrical power in the new engine, Honda are happy with the progress being made, according to HRC president Koji Watanabe.

In an exclusive interview with motorsport.com, Watanabe provided an update on the team's ongoing objectives.

“So far everything is going according to plan," he explained.

"Of course, we cannot go into too much detail, but everything is in line with our own expectation.

"We are initially focusing on the electrical side of the engine, so our focus now is mainly on the electric engine parts and on the battery.

"This work is completely in line with our own objectives. In parallel, we are of course developing the internal combustion engine, but at this stage, it is not yet a V6. It is now a single cylinder.”

