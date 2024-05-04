Sainz SHUTS DOWN F1 team offer claims: 'That is not correct'
Sainz SHUTS DOWN F1 team offer claims: 'That is not correct'
Carlos Sainz remains in contract limbo for 2025, but the Ferrari exile has hinted at advanced discussions with potential new teams.
The Spaniard's future in F1 remains a topic of hot debate after the Scuderia opted to replace him with Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season. Since the news broke, speculation has swirled around this next move.
READ MORE: F1 star brings out EMBARRASSING red flag in Miami practice
A swap deal with Hamilton for Mercedes has been a popular theory, while Red Bull's uncertain future with Sergio Perez - whose contract expires at the end of this year - has also been a potential destination.
However, perhaps the most persistent link has been with the soon-to-be-entering Audi team.
The German marque, taking over the current Sauber operating under the Stake banner, is reportedly keen on securing Sainz's services, ideally with a swift decision.
Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg has already been confirmed as Audi's first signing for 2025, leaving one seat vacant.
This vacancy is undoubtedly intended for Sainz, who has impressed so far this season, even claiming victory at the Australian Grand Prix.
Time, however, might not be entirely on his side. While Audi is eager to secure him, they have made it clear they won't wait indefinitely, especially with a significant portion of the grid out of contract at the end of this season.
Sainz denies rumours and hints at progress
Ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, it has been reported that Sainz has turned down an offer from Audi, taking the risk to see if 'he finds a place in a more competitive team' like Mercedes or Red Bull.
However, the Spaniard addressed the media regarding his future, dispelling rumours of a rejected Audi offer.
"No, that's not correct," Sainz said. "There is no truth about it.
"As I've said before, there are certain things that they don't depend fully on myself and there's going to be some waiting to be done.
"But, in the meantime, is not like I'm, or we are, completely stopped."
While acknowledging external factors influencing his decision, Sainz hinted at ongoing discussions with potential teams.
"We are still in conversations with people and advancing what we can advance, but all those things always including the waiting that, as I said before, we're going to need to do, for people to make up their minds in many areas."
READ MORE: How to watch today's F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying session
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Results: Verstappen takes pole as Hamilton crashes out
- Yesterday 23:22
Sainz SHUTS DOWN F1 team offer claims: 'That is not correct'
- 56 minutes ago
Verstappen gives 'LOL' response in Miami radio message
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton hints at potential reunion with 'good friend' Cullen
- 1 uur geleden
Major F1 engine supplier returning in 2026 issues OMINOUS update
- 2 uur geleden
Red Bull's Miami GP travel arrangements revealed after shock Newey exit
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 3 - 5 May
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun