Mercedes mass exodus continues with ANOTHER departure

Another Mercedes staff member has decided to leave the team, after Ferrari poached two Mercedes stars last week.

Lewis Hamilton's recent shock move to Ferrari has caused seismic waves around the paddock, with movement in the drivers' market and among staff already beginning to surface.

READ MORE: Ferrari boss explains how Hamilton and Leclerc's relationship has CHANGED

The seven-time world champion has struggled over the last few seasons at Mercedes, taking his last victory at the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Mercedes have further slipped behind their rivals in 2024, with Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren providing stronger packages, each team with at least one race win this season.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Mercedes have fallen behind Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari in 2024

Will Ferrari continue to poach Ferrari staff?

Hamilton will not arrive at Ferrari alone, however, bringing with him Mercedes performance director Loic Serra and driver development director Jerome d'Ambrosio.

Serra will take on the role of head of chassis performance engineering, while D'Ambrosio will assist Fred Vasseur as deputy team principal, as well as becoming the head of Ferrari's young driver academy.

Reports also suggest that Ferrari have also managed to sign legendary engineer Adrian Newey following his departure from Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton expressed his desire for Newey to join the Scuderia during the Miami Grand Prix weekend, stating he would ‘very much’ like to work with the designer.

Loic Serra and Jerome d'Ambrosio

Mercedes’ woes have worsened with their chief aerodynamicist Gioacchino Vino leaving the team.

It has not been confirmed whether Vino will join Hamilton at Ferrari, but the loss is a significant blow to Mercedes.

Technical director James Allison downplayed the news, describing this kind of movement as 'normal' according to The Athletic.

"The teams are big these days, and in any given year, you are shipping out a whole bunch of people and shipping in a matching number," Allison said.

"That'll be true in nearly every team."

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix practice times as Verstappen NIGHTMARE sees Ferrari dominate

Related