Mercedes F1 set for SURPRISE partnership with rival team

Mercedes could soon announce a new technical partnership with one of their Formula 1 rivals with talks said to be at an advanced stage between themselves and Alpine.

Currently, Mercedes supplies engines and car parts to other teams on the F1 grid and it appears that Alpine are keen to get involved.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: McLaren 1-2 marred by CONTROVERSIAL team orders as Verstappen misses podium

Currently, four F1 teams use Mercedes engines in their car - McLaren, Aston Martin, Williams, and, of course, Mercedes themselves.

On top of this, the Brackley-based outfit also supplies gearboxes to both Aston Martin and Williams.

What is different this time, however, is that Alpine, unlike the aforementioned teams, are a works team that currently makes their own engines and parts.

Alpine are reportedly keen on a technical partnership with Mercedes
McLaren have used Mercedes engines since 2021

Mercedes and Alpine in 'advanced talks'

According to Autosport, the Enstone-based outfit are closing in on talks with Mercedes regarding a technical partnership that will include an engine, gearbox, and suspension.

The above update comes after it recently emerged that Alpine were considering ditching their Renault works engine ahead of new regulations coming into force in 2026.

The struggling F1 team recently appointed Flavio Briatore as executive advisor and he is reported to have spearheaded this move.

Flavio Briatore is said to be the key driving force behind the partnership

Autosport claims that after talks with several manufacturers, talks with Mercedes are now at an advanced stage, with a deal potentially starting as soon as 2025.

Alpine's engine has long been a weakness of the team, and the switch to a Mercedes power unit would seek to rectify that.

Last year, for example, the team requested to add extra power to their unit due to being behind their rivals, but this request was denied.

Currently, Alpine sit eighth in the constructors' standings - the lowest of any of the works teams.

READ MORE: Verstappen could force Mercedes star into SHOCK team switch

Hamilton has mic-drop moment in savage Verstappen verdict
Hamilton has mic-drop moment in savage Verstappen verdict

  • Yesterday 01:00
Fans react to Hamilton's RECORD-BREAKING fight with Verstappen
Hungarian Grand Prix

Fans react to Hamilton's RECORD-BREAKING fight with Verstappen

  • July 21, 2024 20:00

