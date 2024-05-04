F1 Miami Grand Prix Qualifying: Start times, schedule and ESPN coverage
F1 Miami Grand Prix Qualifying: Start times, schedule and ESPN coverage
Find out all the details for the 2024 Miami Grand Prix qualifying, including start times and how to watch in your region.
This weekend marks the sixth round of the 2024 season and the first of the three races held in the United States this year.
Since its debut in 2022, the Floridian city has been a happy hunting ground for Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
READ MORE: F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Results: Verstappen takes pole as Hamilton crashes out
The reigning champion has emerged victorious in both races held here so far, and his sights are firmly set on securing a hat-trick come race day tomorrow.
Interestingly though, Verstappen hasn't started from pole position in either of his Miami wins.
In the inaugural race, it was Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who secured the coveted top spot, while Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez enjoyed pole position last season.
Will the Dutchman finally break the mould and claim his first Miami pole today, or will history repeat itself and present another driver with a qualifying advantage?
Miami Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, May 4, 2024
The all-important Qualifying session at the Miami GP kicks off today, Saturday, May 4, at 4pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (ET): 4pm Saturday
United States (CT): 3pm Saturday
United States (PT): 1pm Saturday
UK time: 9pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 10pm Saturday
Australia (Melbourne): 6am Sunday
South Africa: 10pm Saturday
How to watch Miami Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: F1 star causes red flag in HUGE Miami practice embarrassment
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Miami Grand Prix Qualifying: Start times, schedule and ESPN coverage
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race Today: Start times, schedule and ESPN coverage
- Today 09:00
Mercedes chief offers insight into Hamilton's behaviour since Ferrari announcement
- Today 06:00
F1 race winner reveals Verstappen's 'only option' if he quits Red Bull
- Today 05:00
Ricciardo makes RB upgrade claim after 'WILD' session
- Today 04:30
BOLD plan to add three new teams submitted to F1 and the FIA
- Today 04:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 3 - 5 May
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun