Find out all the details for the 2024 Miami Grand Prix qualifying, including start times and how to watch in your region.

This weekend marks the sixth round of the 2024 season and the first of the three races held in the United States this year.

Since its debut in 2022, the Floridian city has been a happy hunting ground for Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The reigning champion has emerged victorious in both races held here so far, and his sights are firmly set on securing a hat-trick come race day tomorrow.

Interestingly though, Verstappen hasn't started from pole position in either of his Miami wins.

In the inaugural race, it was Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who secured the coveted top spot, while Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez enjoyed pole position last season.

Will the Dutchman finally break the mould and claim his first Miami pole today, or will history repeat itself and present another driver with a qualifying advantage?

Miami Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, May 4, 2024

The all-important Qualifying session at the Miami GP kicks off today, Saturday, May 4, at 4pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (ET): 4pm Saturday

United States (CT): 3pm Saturday

United States (PT): 1pm Saturday

UK time: 9pm Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 10pm Saturday

Australia (Melbourne): 6am Sunday

South Africa: 10pm Saturday



How to watch Miami Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

