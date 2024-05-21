F1 2024 Race Week: Where and when is the next grand prix?

Find out when and where the next F1 race will take place as the championship heats up heading into the eighth round of the 2024 season.

F1's last outing in Imola saw Red Bull's Max Verstappen engage in a dramatic battle with Lando Norris for the lead in the closing laps, ultimately crossing the finish line a mere 0.725 seconds ahead of the young McLaren driver.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari also had a strong showing in Italy, finishing third and securing valuable points that propelled him to second place in the overall standings.

The Monégasque driver now sits six points ahead of Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull and 48 points behind the championship leader Verstappen.

Having amassed 101 points, Norris currently holds onto fourth place, with Sainz right behind at 93 points.

When is the next F1 race?

With the championship battle heating up, all eyes turn to the iconic streets of Monaco for the eighth round of the record-breaking 24-race season.

The race weekend takes place from May 24–26, with the race starting at 3pm local time on Sunday.

Here's the full schedule converted to your time zone:

Session Local time (CEST) UK time EDT CDT PDT Practice 1 (Friday) 1:30pm 12:30pm 7:30am 6:30am 4:30am Practice 2 (Friday) 5:00pm 4:00pm 11:00am 10:00am 8:00am Practice 3 (Saturday) 12:30pm 11:30am 6:30am 5:30am 3:30am Qualifying (Saturday) 4:00pm 3:00pm 10:00am 9:00am 7:00am Race (Sunday) 3:00pm 2:00pm 9:00am 8:00am 6:00am

Monaco GP circuit information

The Circuit de Monaco is a true jewel in the crown of F1. Having been a part of the championship since its inaugural season in 1950, it holds a legendary status among drivers and fans alike.

This tight and twisty street circuit, snaking its way through the glamorous harbour of Monaco, presents a unique challenge unlike any other on the calendar.

Clocking in at a mere 3.337km, Monaco is the shortest track on the F1 calendar. However, what it lacks in length, it more than makes up for in difficulty.

The narrow streets lined with unforgiving barriers demand pinpoint accuracy and nerves of steel from drivers. Overtaking is notoriously difficult here, making qualifying position even more crucial.

In recent years, Red Bull have emerged as the dominant force on the streets of Monte Carlo. Max Verstappen took the top step in both 2023 and 2021 while Sergio Perez emerged victorious in 2022.

Now Charles Leclerc sets his sights on a win in front of his home crowd - a victory that would finally see him return to the top step of the podium since the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix.

F1 schedule 2024

Here's the full calendar for all 24 races this year:

Grand Prix Circuit Date Bahrain GP Bahrain International Circuit Saturday, March 2 Saudi Arabian GP Jeddah Corniche Circuit Saturday, March 9 Australian GP Albert Park Sunday, March 24 Japanese GP Suzuka Circuit Sunday, April 7 Chinese GP Shanghai International Circuit Sunday, April 21 Miami GP Miami International Autodrome Sunday, May 5 Emilia Romagna GP Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Sunday, May 19 Monaco GP Circuit de Monaco Sunday, May 26 Canadian GP Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Sunday, June 9 Spanish GP Circuit de Catalunya Sunday, June 23 Austrian GP Red Bull Ring Sunday, June 30 British GP Silverstone Circuit Sunday, July 7 Hungarian GP Hungaroring Sunday, July 21 Belgian GP Spa-Francorchamps Sunday, July 28 Dutch GP Circuit Zandvoort Sunday, August 25 Italian GP Autodromo Nazionale Monza Sunday, September 1 Azerbaijan GP Baku City Circuit Sunday, September 15 Singapore GP Marina Bay Street Circuit Sunday, September 22 United States GP Circuit of the Americas Sunday, October 20 Mexican GP Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Sunday, October 27 Brazilian GP Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Interlagos Sunday, November 3 Las Vegas GP Las Vegas Street Circuit Saturday, November 23 Qatar GP Losail International Circuit Sunday, December 1 Abu Dhabi GP Yas Marina Circuit Sunday, December 8

