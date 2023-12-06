'We haven't learnt anything' - Hamilton ploughs into Gaza debate

Shay Rogers

Wednesday 6 December 2023 22:27

Lewis Hamilton has asserted that 'we haven't learnt anything' amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The conflict, centred around the territory in Gaza, has been raging since October, with a momentary ceasefire in late November allowing for the release of hostages before fighting continued.

When asked about the war while racing just hundreds of miles from the attacks in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton issued a lengthy and bold response.

Hamilton says he has been left disappointed with the global reaction to the Israel-Hamas conflict

Hamilton was questioned about the war while racing in Abu Dhabi

Hamilton: We are in such a bubble here

Hamilton believes humanity has 'not learnt anything' from historical atrocities while admitting that he is 'massively disappointed' in the global reaction to the issue.

“Absolutely, I mean, how can you not?" Hamilton said. “It has been a very strange period for us, because we are in such a bubble here.

“We arrive at all these different places, and there is so much positivity in our little bubble, but it is really hard and difficult to wake up each day knowing that there are thousands of kids dying, and that there is nothing that you can do about it.

Hamilton believes F1 stars live in a 'little bubble'

“The rest of the world just goes on as it is, and it is massively disappointing to see how countries and governments are handling it, and to think where we are in 2023, with everything through history, it doesn't look like we've learnt anything.

“So, to be able to compartmentalise that and just go ahead with doing your job, I think that is difficult, I mean it is all over social media.

“There is not a moment, a day that you don't see something pop up on the news, and you are just trying to remain positive through the darkest time.”

