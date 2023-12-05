Hamilton moonlights in brand new Mercedes role

Shay Rogers

Tuesday 5 December 2023 18:42 - Updated: 18:55

Lewis Hamilton has taken up a lighthearted new position at Mercedes after experiencing a tough 2023 season.

The Brit finished third in the drivers' championship but is now without a win in over two years, and the lack of a title battle has clearly given him plenty of time to consider other ventures.

As a result, Hamilton is now seemingly an esteemed member of the photography side of his team - having taken the opportunity to capture Mercedes' Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

There wasn't a lot of on-track action to capture that weekend, with Mercedes struggling at the hands of a poor setup as Hamilton went on to finish ninth in the race.

Lewis Hamilton likes to keep up with trends, and his next venture could be photography

The superstar led Mercedes' charge last season and outperformed George Russell

Capturing the moment

The two points he did contribute were crucial in a battle for second place in the constructors' championship, though, which went right down to the wire in an Abu Dhabi finale.

In a video posted on X, which has racked up nearly 300,000 views, the seven-time champion can be seen exploring his garage and taking candid shots of his colleagues along with some close-ups of the W14.

F1 driver. Photographer. Find you someone who can do both. 👌 pic.twitter.com/I5V7h2Q1Eb — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 4, 2023

With Hamilton seemingly a natural, being a part of such a talented team could allow him the opportunity to improve and carry on with the odd photo-taking duties for the team in 2024.

More importantly, he will be fully focused on returning to winning ways atop the F1 pack, as he enters his 18th season in the sport.

