Hamilton's Mercedes breaks staggering F1 record in Las Vegas

Sam Cook

Monday 20 November 2023 21:57

Lewis Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes car has broken previous records to become the most expensive modern Formula 1 car ever sold.

Michael Schumacher's 2003 Ferrari had previously held the record, after being sold for a staggering $14.8million.

But now, the Mercedes W04, a machine that ultimately proved a mixed bag for the seven-time world champion, has been sold for an eye-watering $18.8m at an RM Sotheby's exclusive auction held at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel.

Although the official world record for an F1 car from any era stands at a whopping $29.6million for Juan Manuel Fangio's 1954 Mercedes, the figure is impressive given the fact that Hamilton won't have too many fond memories from the 2013 season.

Lewis Hamilton teamed up with F1 legend Ross Brawn at Mercedes for the 2013 season

The seven-time world champion won the 2013 Hungarian Grand Prix, his first for Mercedes

Hamilton's 2013 season

Having made the move from McLaren to Mercedes, Hamilton suffered a first season full of inconsistencies, leading some to begin to question whether the move would be beneficial for his career.

He had only won one world championship at this point, back in 2008, and replaced seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, who had opted to retire for a second and final time.

Hamilton's 2013 car possessed strong one-lap pace and the Brit claimed five of his record 104 pole positions during that season.

Lewis Hamilton has gone on to win seven world titles

However, he struggled to convert these into race victories, and only managed one win in 2013, this triumph coming in Hungary.

His move to Mercedes was justified just one year later, however, when he was able to claim the first world title of the hybrid era with a team that went on to revel in an unparalleled era of dominance at the top of the sport.

In that time, Hamilton added five more titles to his name, becoming one of the most successful drivers of all time.

