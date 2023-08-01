LEGENDARY Schumacher F1 car up for auction, could cost £10m

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 1 August 2023

Another one of Michael Schumacher's legendary Ferrari F1 cars is going up for sale at auction.

The Ferrari F2001b in which Schumacher won the 2002 Australian GP and charged from 21st to third at the Malaysian GP is set to go under the hammer at Sotheby’s Sealed’s Monterey Car Week sales event in August.

The F2001b was a carry-over car from the previous season and after building a lead in the drivers' standings, it was replaced by the F2002 which took Schumacher to his fifth title, equalling Juan Manuel Fangio at the time.

An F2003 which Schumacher drove to another championship sold in 2022 for over £10million which could see this example hit a similar price with no estimate given.

One of the greats

Michael Schumacher in a bright red Ferrari was a daunting sight for rival F1 teams and drivers in the early 2000s

This particular chassis may have only done a couple of races at the start of 2002 but it is effectively the same car that took Schumacher to the 2001 title as well.

That was a year he truly dominated, winning the title by 58 points back when you only got 10 points for a win and anyone outside the top six went home empty-handed.

That year, Schumacher won at Albert Park, Sepang, Catalunya, Monaco, Nurburgring, Magny-Cours, Hungaroring, Spa and Suzuka.

He was even more dominant in 2002 as he won all but six races and was never off the podium all season.

