Rare drunk Schumacher story revealed by fierce F1 rival
Formula 1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya has shared a surprising anecdote about a night out with Michael Schumacher.
Few drivers have left their mark on F1 quite like Schumacher. The 'Red Baron' dominated the sport in the early 2000s, amassing seven world championships and etching his name permanently in the sport's hall of fame.
However, in 2013, Schumacher's life took a tragic turn when he suffered a severe skiing accident. Since then, details of his condition have remained guarded by his family.
The German legend left the sport in 2012 after an illustrious career that saw him add 91 race victories, 68 pole positions, and 155 podium finishes to his name.
However, his career wasn't without its controversies. His intense competitiveness sometimes pushed the boundaries of sportsmanship, leading to clashes with fellow drivers.
Montoya recalls unexpected night with Schumacher
One such rival is Montoya, the first and only Colombian driver to participate in F1.
Their most infamous encounter came at the 2004 Imola Grand Prix, where Montoya accused Schumacher of being 'blind or stupid' following a first-lap incident between the two.
Despite their on-track rivalry, Montoya recently shared a surprising anecdote that offers a glimpse into the more social side of Schumacher.
"The only time I talked to Michael, I was racing for BMW and he was still at Ferrari," Montoya said on the Beyond The Grid podcast.
"Norbert Haug invited us to a party in Nurburgring after the race.
"I said yes, because we were staying there for the night. I went there because Norbert invited me and it was Michael and Rubens, and the three of us got drunk, and that was it."
