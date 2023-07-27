Remembering Spa '98 and Schumacher's raging attempt to ASSAULT rival

James Phillips

Thursday 27 July 2023 19:57

The 1998 Belgian Grand Prix is remembered for its monsoon-like conditions, many crashes and an incredible shock victory.

Yet most of those are overshadowed by one infamous collision that led to one of the most outrageous moments in F1 history.

Dramatic from lights out

The race had high stakes in a tightly-fought championship. Michael Schumacher and Ferrari were embroiled in a Titanic duel against Mika Hakkinen and McLaren for title glory.

Psychological battles dominated on track, and in the pit wall producing one of the most iconic team rivalries. At this point, Hakkinen had a seven-point lead in the championship. In today's money that's roughly about 13 points.

But McLaren needed a strong comeback after strategic genius had seen Schumacher and Ferrari emerge victorious in Hungary. It started well after locking out the front row at Spa, however, would soon turn into despair.

So bad was the rain at Spa Francorchamps in 1998 that the idea of holding the race today would be laughable to many - it was close to madness even by 1990s standards. While the conditions did not quite match the infamous 2021 two-lap race, similarities certainly exist.

At lights out, David Coulthard's spin led to one of F1’s most infamous all-time crashes, wiping out 12 of the 22 drivers in one fell swoop - it was incredibly fortunate that there was not one serious injury reported among the drivers. The race would restart with just 18 of the 22 cars.

Coulthard would take the restart, only to later collide with the Benetton of Alex Wurz. McLaren repaired the damage and sent him back out, albeit now in last place. Many other drivers would fall victim to the atrocious conditions.

Jordan's Damon Hill led the early stages of the Belgian Grand Prix in 1998 from Michael Schumacher

Prelude: the collision

Schumacher, meanwhile, looked to be cruising to an easy victory. Having overtaken the Jordan of Damon Hill and title rival Hakkinen retiring at the restart after colliding with Johnny Herbert’s Stewart, the rain master was having it all his own way on what looked like being an afternoon he would take the lead in the championship.

On lap twenty-five, Ferrari team principal Jean Todt left the pit wall. McLaren was his destination, to ask counterpart Ron Dennis to ensure Coulthard moved out of Schumacher when being lapped.

A single tap on Dennis’s back by Todt received an impatient nod, the two men barely on speaking terms.

As Schumacher approached fast, Coulthard pulled off the racing line at precisely the wrong moment. Blinded by the spray from the incredibly wet track, the Ferrari ploughed into the back of the McLaren, parting the Ferrari of its front right wheel, front wing and nose.

Coulthard’s McLaren had not fared better. His car’s rear wing had been destroyed in the severe collision at speeds of almost 140mph. It had proved to be an expensive afternoon for the top two teams - but perhaps more so for an enraged Schumacher who somehow three-wheeled his car back to the pits under just yellow flag conditions, while Hill retook the lead before leading home another famous F1 moment with Jordan's first GP win.

Schumacher pulls no punches

David Coulthard follows Michael Schumacher towards retirement at the 1998 Belgian Grand Prix

But right now the focus was on Schumacher. As the two cars pulled into their garages to retire within seconds of each other, the crowd was in raptures at what they had just witnessed. But the real headline act was about to start.

Schumacher leapt from his broken Ferrari, a red mist descending over him. Leaving the garage in a matter of seconds, he set off down the pit lane. Pulling off his helmet and balaclava, his face was the definition of blind rage.

Members of the team knew his destination and target. Trying in vain to stop him, Schumacher pushed them away as he continued his march down the pit lane.

Arriving at the McLaren garage, he attempted to launch himself on Coulthard. Both drivers were separated by members of their team, acting as buffers.

Coulthard was not intimidated by Schumacher. Yet to take off his helmet, his eyes glistened with rage of his own at the incident. McLaren kept him at a safe distance from the German, escorting him away as Schumacher’s target had disappeared. The skirmish ended as fast as it had begun, over in a matter of seconds.

Schumacher started the walk back to Ferrari, breathing heavily as he took in the severity of the incident as well as perhaps the impact on the world championship.

What was said in the garage?

One of the most common questions about that fateful day is the heated discussion between the two men. Horns from the crowd drowned out the sound of the V10 engines, as well as two drivers blinded by competitive rage.

Coulthard revealed all in his autobiography. Getting out of his car after the incident, he said he was greeted by Schumacher yelling, “You tried to f***ing kill me!”. The rival teams united to keep the two men from launching into a brawl. This took considerable effort.

Had Schumacher navigated his way past the teams and launched at Coulthard, the Scot said he was quoted as happy to give Schumacher “a Glaswegian Kiss”. In more simple terms, a sharp headbutt designed to break his nose.

Passion and emotion are vital attributes for any F1 driver, and the pair were clearly in the heat of the moment as they nearly came to blows.

Reconciliation

David Coulthard and Michael Schumacher make peace at the following race in Italy in front of journalists

The underlying anger needed to be addressed for the men to move forward. In true F1 fashion, the controversy was picked up by the media. Both drivers had to shake hands in front of the cameras, smiling as they clicked and journalists attempted to provoke them.

Coulthard revealed the two spoke privately afterwards. The two agreed to park the incident as the alternative was never to speak again.

Schumacher, though, in his true style, refused to take the blame or even acknowledge he was wrong for any part of the incident. The Scot and Schumacher would have another on-track moment in France 2000, but never to the extent of their Spa dust-up.

There's been spats between drivers since - most notably Max Verstappen and Esteban Ocon at the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix. But Spa 1998 is the last example of a genuinely heated situation in F1, leading to a fight involving two drivers and their teams.

