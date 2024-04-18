Schumacher's personal collection to be sold in MEGA-MONEY auction

Michael Schumacher's Formula 1 watch collection is going up for auction next month ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

For over two decades, Schumacher's name was synonymous with F1 dominance. The German legend's illustrious career saw him claim an astonishing seven world championships, making him one of the greatest drivers of all time.

READ MORE: Wolff 'p****' by Verstappen error as star makes Mercedes debut

However, tragedy struck in 2013 when a devastating skiing accident left him with severe head injuries. Since then, details of his condition have remained guarded by his family.

Despite the heartbreak of his accident, Schumacher's legacy remains firmly etched in F1 history.

Now, a unique opportunity has arisen for collectors to own a piece of that legacy -eight of his personal watches will be hitting the auction block next month.

The collection, to be sold by Christie's Auction House in Geneva on May 13, is estimated to fetch a staggering total of just over £3 million.

READ MORE: Hamilton to open Wolff talks at Mercedes amid Ferrari F1 move uncertainty

Michael Schumacher won 91 races during his career

Schumacher won his first world championship with Benetton in 1994

Schumacher's stunning F1 watch collection up for auction

The star attraction of the auction is certain to be a one-of-a-kind Platinum Vagabondage 1, a gift to Schumacher from his former Ferrari boss, Jean Todt.

Christie's estimates that this watch alone could fetch a staggering sum, somewhere between £1 million and £2 million.

Another highlight is a personalised Audemars Piguet once again commissioned by Todt for Schumacher in 2003, commemorating his then-six world championship titles.

A third watch, the Rolex Daytona Paul Newman, is estimated to fetch between £180,000 and £350,000.

Rémi Guillemin, Christie's Head of Watches in Europe and the US said on the auction: "Christie’s expresses sincere thanks to the Schumacher family for their trust in us and their wish to share these masterpieces of horology with other passionate collectors around the globe.

"We are proud to present these iconic and unique timepieces belonging to one of the most celebrated Formula 1 legends. An exceptional moment, for watch and F1 enthusiasts alike. We are looking forward to meeting with passionate collectors during our international exhibitions and the auction on 13 May in Geneva."

READ MORE: Hamilton reveals MIXED feelings from Mercedes employees over Ferrari move

Related