Verstappen and Hamilton battle in F1 HIGHEST paid list

Shay Rogers

Monday 4 December 2023 13:57 - Updated: 14:00

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were the two highest paid drivers in Formula 1 by a comfortable margin this year, according to Forbes.

Following another supremely successful season, Verstappen is thought to have raked in $25 million (£19.7 m) in bonuses to help him land $70 million (£55 m) over the entire year.

Having experienced a slightly more frustrating campaign, Lewis Hamilton, facing a long, winding path back to the top of the sport, collected his $55 million (£44.3 m) base salary without any bonuses.

The next closest behind the top two was Fernando Alonso, who was paid just shy of $35 million (£27.6 m) for his services by Aston Martin in 2023.

READ MORE: Unstoppable Verstappen is a MAJOR PROBLEM for F1

Max Verstappen clinched 19 race victories across a jaw-dropping 2023 season

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen combined to form last year's most formidable partnership

Verstappen on top

This marks the second consecutive season that Verstappen has been the highest earner in F1 and he is due to earn even more in 2024 as the start of his lucrative five-year extension with Red Bull begins.

Interestingly, Hamilton was the only driver in the top ten to not receive any bonuses this year, likely due to his two-year winless streak and Mercedes’ failure to win a race for the first time in over a decade.

Verstappen's team-mate, Sergio Perez, received a whopping $16 million (£12.6 m) in bonuses for helping Red Bull to a second straight constructors’ crown, taking his earnings to $26 million (£20.5 m) for the year and fourth in the Forbes standings.

The only non-Red Bull driver to take a race victory this year, Carlos Sainz, finished the year with $14 million (£11 m) in earnings to go with his seventh-place finish in the drivers' championship.

After a successful season, both McLaren drivers made it onto the list, with Lando Norris accumulating $15 million (£11.8 m) in sixth and Oscar Piastri joint-ninth with $8 million (£6.3 m).

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri recovered well after inheriting a poor car to start the 2023 season

READ MORE: RANKED: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters – power rankings