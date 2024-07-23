Kravitz delivers BRUTAL Verstappen jab after dramatic Hamilton clash
Kravitz delivers BRUTAL Verstappen jab after dramatic Hamilton clash
Sky Sports Formula 1 pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz has fired a not-so-subtle dig at Red Bull and three-time champion Max Verstappen following events at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
After a troubling start at the Hungaroring, Verstappen struggled to match the pace of the race-leading McLarens in Budapest, leaving him battling Lewis Hamilton for third and the final podium spot.
On lap 63, with Hamilton in third, Verstappen, aided by DRS down the main straight, fired his car down the inside into turn one, hitting the brakes incredibly late and locking up.
As he did so, his left rear tyre collided with Hamilton's right front, catapulting Verstappen into the air momentarily before the three-time champion continued in a straight line off the track.
Neither driver suffered race-ending damage as a result, with Hamilton going on to secure third spot and Verstappen forced to be content with P5.
Kravitz delivers brutal Max Verstappen jab
Naturally, the collision was investigated by the FIA. However, the race stewards decided that no further action was necessary, finding that neither driver was predominantly to blame for the incident.
Speaking live on 'Ted's Notebook' prior to that decision being announced, Kravitz sounded certain who was at fault for the pair's coming together, however, delivering a brutal jab at Verstappen and his team whilst on air.
"First of all, they're calling it a racing incident which is what Red Bull do when it's Max Verstappen's fault," Kravitz jabbed live on Sky Sports.
"But everyone else is calling it Max Verstappen's fault with the last bit, with out-braking himself, and would have gone straight on had Lewis not turned in.
"Lewis did turn in, well, Lewis didn't turn in, he was there, and then Max went over his wheels."
It is the second coming together that Verstappen has had with an F1 rival in three races following the Dutchman's collision with Lando Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Much like in Budapest, in Austria, Verstappen's team claimed he was not the man to blame for the incident, even despite being given a penalty by the FIA.
