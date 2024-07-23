Why Hamilton’s Verstappen response forms big part of Ferrari move plan

When Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen met in the Hungaroring media pen shortly after the latest collision in their series of on-track spars which have defined their intense rivalry, the expectation was an animated exchange.

After all, an extremely overwrought Verstappen had sailed into the side of Hamilton’s Mercedes while trying to overtake into Turn 1, having become progressively more agitated and aggressive on team radio as he blamed Red Bull’s strategy decisions for a lacklustre race.

And Verstappen held up his side of the bargain, blaming Hamilton for allegedly drifting rightwards under braking. The explanation was incoherent and simply incorrect, and his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase had already labelled his excuses “childish” during the race.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo REPLACEMENT preference revealed as F1 icon makes shock return

New Hamilton approach

Hamilton would have been well within his rights to take exception to Verstappen’s argument. Instead, the seven-time world champion chose to shake the Dutchman’s hand and defuse the incident.

“Nothing really [was said],” Hamilton explained afterwards. “I just broke the ice rather than walk past him. I thought it was the respectful thing. I have no problems.”

Later, Hamilton explicitly called the collision a racing incident, refusing to blame Verstappen for what happened.

Hamilton and Verstappen's clash owed plenty to the latter's growing frustration with his own team

“He sent it up the inside,” the 39-year-old said. “I stayed still and he clipped the wheel and went over. So, I think a racing incident."

Hamilton’s decision to kill any controversy around the incident was intriguing, and followed a pattern he has deliberately opted to follow in recent months.

When Verstappen clashed with Lando Norris in Austria last month - refusing to give up the lead despite not having the pace to maintain it, fighting against the inevitable to the extent that he moved under braking and caused a crash which compromised both drivers races – criticism of Verstappen’s driving standards when times are tough resurfaced, as it had when he and Hamilton fought so fiercely for the championship in 2021.

READ MORE: Hamilton delivers powerful statement after Schumacher announcement

But when asked about that crash the following week, Hamilton refused to be drawn on it.

"Nothing really - I didn't think anything of it," Hamilton, before adding after a second prompt: “They've raced each other for many years. That's nothing to do with me."

In truth, Hamilton’s level-headed demeanour means he has almost always sought to move from on controversy quickly, fanning flames far more rarely than the likes of Verstappen and former McLaren team-mate Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton has been in excellent form in recent races

But his refusal to engage in any kind of public sparring with Verstappen is perhaps also indicative of where Hamilton is in his career. Having earlier this year confirmed his move to Ferrari from 2025 onwards, Hamilton is preparing for a new chapter in Formula 1 and is resetting himself for a totally different challenge.

After a difficult start to the year when Mercedes were mired in the midfield alongside Aston Martin, Hamilton has delivered a stellar run of form in recent weeks, including his first win in two-and-a-half years at Silverstone.

Despite the McLaren and Red Bull being faster than his Mercedes, Hamilton has taken more points than any other driver in the past four grands prix, scoring a very impressive 67 points.

READ MORE: Ferrari icon CONFIRMED for F1 comeback

Hamilton getting in groove for Ferrari move

That form has led some to question whether Hamilton may regret his decision to switch the Silver Arrows for the Scuderia. But that decision was always about the long-term rather than the short-term. Hamilton clearly believes in Ferrari’s engine project for the new regulations coming in 2026, and Ferrari are probably only a small upgrade package away from catching back up to Mercedes in the immediate future anyway.

Instead, Hamilton seems to be preparing for his future with Ferrari by offloading so much of the weight he has been carrying in the past few years, whether that be the pressure of experimenting with the Mercedes car in the hopes of finding desperately needing performance, struggling to win after so long away from the front of the field, or engaging in the kind of energy-consuming mental battles Verstappen is all too willing to instigate.

READ MORE: Wolff makes WILD champion comparison in Verstappen swoop attempt

The new, unburdened Hamilton has been a joy to watch in recent weeks. His drives have been him at his very best: consistently quick, light on the tyres, and full of smart decision making.

Mercedes will benefit enormously over the next few months, especially if their development plan means they are able to challenge at the very front more often than not.

But Hamilton is setting himself up for his new era at Ferrari: new team, new attitude, new rivalries. He is shedding away the intensity of the rivalry with Verstappen, and he and his new colleagues could reap the rewards in the years to come.

READ MORE: How McLaren mess between Norris and Piastri could change their F1 future>

Related