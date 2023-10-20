Lewis Hamilton speaks out on Israel and Palestine situation

Sam Cook

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has said that world leaders 'must do everything they can' to find an end to the conflict in Israel and Palestine.

Militant group Hamas committed attacks on Israel in recent weeks, killing hundreds, and Israel has responded with ongoing missile bombardment which is reported to have killed thousands in Gaza.

Many world leaders have visited Israel and provided support for the country in their conflict, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden, who announced a raft of aid including medicine and other provisions would be provided to Gazans.

Now, Hamilton, who is not shy to speak out on world matters, has urged both sides to stop the fighting to protect the life of innocent civilians.

“My heart breaks to see the innocent lives lost in Israel and Palestine, and all the lives changed forever,” Hamilton told his Instagram followers.

Lewis Hamilton has often spoken out on social matters, including when he wore a rainbow helmet at the Qatar Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is known for his activism, including when it comes to trying to make F1 a more diverse space

“The impact of the ongoing suffering and loss is devastating and it is inexcusable that innocent people, children in particular, are being targeted. We cannot accept that."

Hamilton: 'We need to put pressure on our leaders'

Hamilton also called on people to join forces and seek connection during this difficult time.

“We need to come together more than ever," he continued.

"There is so much pain and sadness, we need to join forces and put pressure on our leaders. They must do everything they can to find a way to end this. We should not rest until every child in the region is safe.”

