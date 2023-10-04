Hamilton opens up on plans for CHILDREN

Anna Malyon

Wednesday 4 October 2023 11:57

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he currently priorities his racing career and pursuit of an eighth world title over starting a family, due to time constraints.

Despite speculation about his future, Hamilton confirmed in August that he would extend his contract with Mercedes until 2025.

The British driver currently sits third in the drivers’ championship, within sight of the Red Bull of Sergio Perez in second.

Despite Mercedes falling short of the dominant Red Bull this Formula 1 season the seven-time world champion has managed to remain towards the top of the standings.

However, Hamilton has suggested his desire for more than a second-place finish in the drivers' championship, emphasising that his primary focus is on chasing his eighth world championship.

“Not at the moment. No. I don't have time for that - I enjoy being an uncle,” Hamilton said speaking to Blick when asked if it was time for children.

“I haven't decided on this big step yet. I still have goals with the racing car - and everything has to be in the back. I want to do my job 100 percent. Of course, you have to find the necessary balance for your private life and make compromises. But fortunately, this day has not yet come.”

READ MORE: Former F1 driver shocked by Red Bull's Perez decision

Winning Mentality

Hamilton is statistically the most successful F1 driver in history, having seven drivers’ championships and 103 wins.

However, he hasn't been able to add to his win tally since December 2021, as Mercedes continue to struggle to contend for the top step of the podium.

Yet, the British driver remains resolute and fully committed to achieving further success within the team and pursuing his own career goals.

“We will come back,” Hamilton added. “We can do it. The next step to the top podium will come. And it will probably be my greatest triumph in my career.”

Hamilton further demonstrated his commitment to his racing career by sharing a post on social media. The caption, 'Born proven,' accompanied a side-by-side image featuring a younger Hamilton alongside his modern-day self engaged in racing.

Yet Hamilton also discussed that even with an eighth world championship, he has no plans to retire from the sport and settle down.

"I never said that the eighth title was a stop signal for me,” he added. “But I'll only know that when I actually get there."

While we have yet to witness when Hamilton will start a family of his own, one thing is certain, his unwavering commitment to securing race wins will always remain.

READ MORE: Sky F1 pundit suggests shifting dynamic between Hamilton and Russell