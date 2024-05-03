close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
New York City brought to a standstill after HISTORIC Hamilton display

New York City brought to a standstill after HISTORIC Hamilton display

New York City brought to a standstill after HISTORIC Hamilton display

New York City brought to a standstill after HISTORIC Hamilton display

Mercedes star Sir Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to fans who came out in force to witness F1 history in New York.

The seven-time world champion has made a number of appearances in the Big Apple this week as he prepares for this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

READ MORE: F1 set for stunning 2026 RETURN

Hamilton was joined by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff to flick the switch as WhatsApp, the world's most popular messaging service, turned the iconic Empire State Building green, while the pair were also involved in the launch of the app's new race car emoji.

The British driver - who will join Ferrari in 2025 - was also thrilled to make F1 history, as he got behind the wheel of a Silver Arrow to give a first-ever demonstration of an F1 car in Manhattan during a Mercedes showcase.

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton in New York this week

Fans out in force

Taking to his Instagram page, the 39-year-old hailed fans who turned out to witness the spectacular event on Fifth Avenue.

"If you see something say something,'' he wrote.

"Had fun with this one, thanks for showing out New York. Miami next."

READ MORE: Hamilton and Wolff centre stage as F1 shuts down New York

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Toto Wolff Miami Grand Prix WhatsApp
Hamilton and Wolff centre stage as F1 shuts down New York
F1 Off The Track

Hamilton and Wolff centre stage as F1 shuts down New York

  • Today 01:00
Hamilton admits he still hopes for title THIS season
F1 News & Gossip

Hamilton admits he still hopes for title THIS season

  • Yesterday 20:00

Latest News

Miami Grand Prix

F1 Miami Grand Prix Results: Practice times as Verstappen rivals boosted

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Legendary Ferrari driver's race helmet set to fetch thousands at Miami auction

  • 53 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen receives STUNNING $160 million offer from F1 rival

  • 1 uur geleden
Miami Grand Prix

F1 star brings out EMBARRASSING red flag in Miami practice

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo BLASTS F1 critics who 'won't change' their opinion on him

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

New York City brought to a standstill after HISTORIC Hamilton display

  • 3 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x