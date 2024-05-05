F1 Miami Grand Prix Race Today: Start time & ESPN coverage

Find out when and where to watch the 2024 Miami Grand Prix as Max Verstappen looks to extend his championship lead.

The stage is set for a thrilling race in the Floridian city as Saturday's qualifying session saw a tight battle unfold at the Miami International Autodrome.

Verstappen finally claimed his first pole position in Miami, putting in a scorching lap to pip Charles Leclerc by a mere 0.141 seconds.

Joining them in front will be Carlos Sainz who secured a strong third place - just 0.073 seconds behind his team-mate.

Further down the grid, Sergio Perez, in the other Red Bull, will be starting fourth, looking to bridge the gap to the Ferraris and challenge for a podium finish, while Lando Norris in the McLaren rounds out the top five.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton start from seventh and eighth respectively, while Logan Sargeant will be looking to put on a strong showing for his home crowd as he starts from P17 in the Williams.

Miami Grand Prix - Sunday, May 5, 2024

The sixth race of the 2024 season kicks off today, Sunday, May 5, at 4pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (EDT): 4pm Sunday

UK time: 9pm Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 10pm Sunday

United States (CDT): 3pm Sunday

United States (PDT): 1pm Sunday

Australia (Melbourne): 6am Monday

South Africa: 10pm Sunday



How to watch Miami Grand Prix live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

