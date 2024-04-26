Hulkenberg leaves US team for rivals as F2 star is linked with vacant seat

Haas have officially announced the departure of star driver Nico Hulkenberg, with the German driver's position on the grid also decided for next year.

The American outfit confirmed the 36-year-old's exit by releasing a statement as his two-year run with the team comes to a close at the end of the 2024 season.

READ MORE: Key Red Bull star set to announce SHOCK exit

Shortly after Haas announced Hulkenberg's exit, Sauber, who will run as Audi from 2026, confirmed that F1 veteran will drive for the team in 2025.

Haas, meanwhile, are yet to announce who will replace the German at the team, although F2 youngster Oliver Bearman - who enjoyed a successful F1 debut with Ferrari earlier this season - has been heavily linked with the seat.

Hulkenberg leaves Haas with Komatsu gratitude

Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu revealed his gratitude for Hulkenberg's stint with the team, declaring his role to have been 'invaluable'.

“I’d like to extend my thanks to Nico for his contributions to the team in the time that he’s been here with us – he’s been a great team player and someone we very much enjoy working with," he said in a statement.

"His experience and feedback have proved invaluable to us in terms of improving our overall performance – a fact that’s clearly evident in both his qualifying and race performances in the VF-24 this season.

"There’s lots more racing to go this year so we look forward to continuing to benefit from his inputs throughout the remainder of the 2024 season.”

Hulkenberg collected nine points in his first season with the team, outscoring team-mate Kevin Magnussen.

READ MORE: F1's HUGE proposed regulation is a good thing – here's why

Related