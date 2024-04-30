Red Bull set for Miami Grand Prix challenge as rivals bring KEY upgrades

Red Bull have once again raced into the lead in the 2024 Formula 1 season, but a few upgrades among rival cars could have them looking over their shoulders at the Miami Grand Prix.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen have won four of the first five grands prix this season, the Dutchman looking well on course for a fourth consecutive world drivers' title after opening up a 25-point gap on his RBR teammate Sergio Perez, who is second.

Carlos Sainz and Ferrari have split those four wins with victory in Australia, and the Scuderia are second to Red Bull in the constructors' standings, with McLaren and Mercedes third and fourth respectively.

But those teams with Mercedes engines will try and close the gap in Florida this weekend with upgrades to their cars, according to Sky Sports.

Verstappen leads the way on 110 points

Mercedes hope to give Hamilton a faster car in Miami

McLaren and Mercedes making moves

"[ Lewis Hamilton 's] hopes could be boosted by the arrival of upgrades for the W15," they report. "Mercedes… won't be the only team bringing upgrades, with McLaren, for one, having also confirmed updates are coming to the MCL38."

Whether or not those upgrades pose a real challenge to Red Bull remains to be seen.

Miami host the second consecutive sprint race of the season after China, so teams will have to find their optimal car setup after just 60 minutes of practice.

The new Sprint format does at least allow teams to alter their setups when the cars are released from parc fermé following Saturday's Sprint - and ahead of full qualifying.

Mercedes' Ferrari-bound seven-time champion Hamilton hasn't finished higher than ninth since coming seventh in the season-opener in Bahrain. McLaren's Landon Norris secured an impressive second - behind Verstappen - in China.

