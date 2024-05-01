Jos Verstappen refuses to rule out his son QUITTING Red Bull
Max Verstappen's Red Bull future has become a hot topic this season, and now his father Jos has spoken out.
There is trouble in paradise at the Milton Keynes-based team this season.
On the track, everything is going to plan. Verstappen is the defending three time champion and has opened up a 25-point lead on RBR team-mate Sergio Perez at the top of this year's standings.
But things are threatening to unravel.
Team principle Christian Horner was accused of sexual assault by a colleague - something he was found innocent of by an internal investigation - and now head engineer Adrian Newey looks set to leave against that backdrop.
Verstappen's current contract runs until the end of 2028, and reportedly has a clause in it allowing him to leave if team director Helmut Marko does, but until now their places have looks more secure than Horner's and Newey's.
Verstappen Sr looking ahead to 2026
But father Jos, a former F1 driver who is now his son's manager, was noncommittal when asked about Max's continued involvement.
"I think everyone wants him," he told RaceXpress. "I think Max is ok for the moment. He has a fast car.
"But we also have to look further to 2026, so we're letting everything come to us at the moment. We stay very calm and we'll see what'll happen."
Even if Marko is Verstappen Jr.'s strongest relationship in the team, a suggested Newey departure to Ferrari would rock the boat.
"Normally I'm not going to say anything about that," Verstappen continued. "I don't know anything about it. Basically, there is a deal between him and Red Bull and the rest we'll see.
"We all know what how he has performed and how good he is."
