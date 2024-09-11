F1 team CONFIRMS Newey signing with official announcement
Adrian Newey's F1 future has finally been confirmed after announcing his departure from Red Bull earlier this year.
Aston Martin acquired Newey's highly sought after signature, announcing on Tuesday that he will become their Managing Technical Partner.
Red Bull confirmed earlier this year that Newey would be leaving the team after almost 20 years, with a plethora of teams on the grid linked with his services immediately.
Now, it has been officially announced that the 65-year-old will make the switch 15 miles down the road to Aston's Silverstone factory.
When will Adrian Newey move to Aston Martin?
In a statement, Aston Martin confirmed that he will join the team on March 1, 2025.
Newey will join the ambitious outfit as a shareholder, taking up an important role in the outfit's ambitions to one day become a world championship-winning team.
"I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence [Stroll] brings to everything he is involved with," Newey said.
"Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team...Together with great partners like Honda and Aramco, they have all the key pieces of infrastructure needed to make Aston Martin a world championship-winning team and I am very much looking forward to helping reach that goal.”
"This is huge news," Stroll added. "Adrian is the best in the world at what he does – he is at the top of his game – and I am incredibly proud that he is joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team.
"It’s the biggest story since the Aston Martin name returned to the sport and another demonstration of our ambition to build a Formula 1 team capable of fighting for world championships."
Why is Adrian Newey leaving Red Bull?
Newey joined Red Bull in 2006, the team's second year competing in Formula 1.
Since then, he has been instrumental in Sebastian Vettel's four championships and Max Verstappen's recent wave of domination.
However, fractures at Red Bull and controversy surrounding team principal Christian Horner has sullied the mood at the Milton Keynes outfit.
Horner recently maintained that the pair would remain friends, while Red Bull's on-track performances have taken a dip since the announcement that Newey would be leaving the team.
