Marko opens up on RB drivers' struggles

Helmut Marko has explained why an RB driver struggled during qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix.

RB’s two drivers have had mixed fortunes this season, with Yuki Tsunoda enjoying Q3 appearances and points finishes.

READ MORE: Key Red Bull star set to announce SHOCK exit

Daniel Ricciardo, on the other hand, has failed to match the pace of his teammate, with his last race in Japan resulting in a DNF.

The Australian’s failure to find his previous form has given rise to rumours he could be replaced by Liam Lawson if he does not improve.

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled so far in 2024

Could Daniel Ricciardo be replaced with Liam Lawson?

Marko explains Tsunoda’s struggles

However, Ricciardo out-qualified his teammate Tsunoda for the main race on Sunday, with the Japanese driver failing to make it out of Q1.

Ricciardo made Q2 and will start the Grand Prix in 12th, with hopes he can pick up some points for RB.

When asked why Tsunoda failed to outperform his teammate in China, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko established the driver's experience as an issue.

“This is his first time driving on this track. FP1 was on hard tires and that wasn't the best decision but generally he complains about an unstable car. He thinks that's the main cause” Marko said to Sky Sports Germany.

READ MORE: Andretti reveals KEY 'missed opportunities' in US F1 team's 2026 bid

Helmut Marko explains why Tsunoda was off the pace

When asked if Daniel Ricciardo was ‘on the mend’, Marko gave a typically brusque answer.

“Thank God. I hope he can score some points tomorrow.”

READ MORE: F1 legend admits new contract is 'probably the last' he'll sign

Related