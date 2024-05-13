US engine supplier Ford responds to DAMNING 2026 Red Bull PU claims

Ford will partner up with Red Bull to work on their power unit for 2026 onwards – and global director of motorsport Mark Rushbrook has dismissed claims that they are behind in development.

The iconic American manufacturer will make its return to F1 after more than two decades, partnering up with Red Bull’s in-house power unit division, Red Bull Powertrains.

Ford will work with RBPT to design the new next-gen hybrid power unit to be used from the 2026 season onwards for both Red Bull and Visa Cash App RB.

The new regulations will see the power units run on fully sustainable fuels, with a larger focus on electrical power and increased safety of the cars.

Ford will work with RBPT from 2026 onwards

They will design both Red Bull and VCARB's power units

Ford 'achieving their goals' with Red Bull power unit

Ford have stressed that they are committed to 2026 and the new power unit in the wake of the drama surrounding Red Bull, which has seen the departure of legendary chief designer Adrian Newey, who will leave the Milton Keynes-based squad in 2025.

And speaking with motorsport.com, Rushbrook insisted that their targets are being met for 2026, but admitted he has ‘no idea’ where their rivals currently stand.

"As with any program, you set certain goals and milestones," he said.

"At the moment we are achieving all our own goals and achieving the desired milestones, I can only say that we have set our own goals for the power unit based on experience and what we think is necessary to be successful in 2026.

"We have no idea where the competition stands and what their development curve is, we simply do not have a direct comparison with our opponents, but if we look at what we think we need have to be successful, then we are in good shape."

