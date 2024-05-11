close global

F1 team issues Sainz 'deadline' as Ferrari man weighs up his next move

Carlos Sainz as reportedly been set a 'deadline' to commit his future to one potential F1 suitor.

The Spaniard is in his final season at Ferrari and is to be replaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for 2025.

Sainz has recorded Ferrari's only win of the season so far, which came at the Australian Grand Prix on his return from surgery on his appendix.

Having impressed despite the news he would be making way for Hamilton, Sainz has had no shortage of interest, but is still to land a seat for 2025 and beyond.

Carlos Sainz won the Australian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

Sainz 'hesitating' amid deadline

According to F1-insider.com, Audi - who will take full control of the Sauber team for the 2026 regulation changes - have set Sainz a deadline of the Monaco Grand Prix (24-26 May) to accept an offer.

The team recently announced that Nico Hulkenberg would be in one of their seats from 2025, which sees the German driver join forces with the manufacturer from the same country.

Audi are reported to have offered Carlos Sainz a seat

Reportedly, one reason for Sainz's hesitation regarding the Audi project is that Mercedes have offered him a contract for 2025, but it is only a one-year deal.

Wherever the three-time race winner ends up he will be a valuable asset, but the clock is ticking for the 29-year-old to make his decision.

