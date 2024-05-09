Norris reveals personal change after first F1 victory
Norris reveals personal change after first F1 victory
Lando Norris says 'something has changed' now that he is a race winner in Formula 1.
The McLaren driver took his maiden victory in Miami at the 110th time of asking, after multiple near misses in previous seasons.
READ MORE: Andretti reveals planned timeline to OFFICIALLY arrive on F1 grid
The Brit took advantage of a safety car to emerge in the lead after pitting, and then pulled away from Max Verstappen to win by 7.6 seconds.
Now a F1 race winner, Norris has finally had taste of success, and will be left wanting more like teammate Oscar Piastri after his sprint victory in Qatar.
Norris sure of change after victory
Having become a Formula 1 race winner, Norris told Sky Sports News that whilst he is the same person, there has been a change.
“I'm the same me, I'm the same person," he said. “I have the faith, I have the confidence we can do it as a team.
READ MORE: Sainz hints at sensational move to rival series
“I’m sure something has changed - there’s something inside that’s changed because I’m a race winner now.
“But at the same time it doesn’t change how I approach things, I’m still the same guy and I still want to win more.
"It makes you more hungry for wanting it more than I ever have before.”
READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Norris reveals personal change after first F1 victory
- 1 uur geleden
Norris admits TEAM-MATE frustration in victory
- 2 uur geleden
Miami Grand Prix SMASHES ESPN record with huge numbers
- 3 uur geleden
Hamilton hits new F1 low after Miami as UK has new star
- Today 16:00
Verstappen admits surprise positive of Trump F1 visit
- Today 15:00
Ferrari chief joins MCLAREN after shock Norris win
- Today 06:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul