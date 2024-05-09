Norris reveals personal change after first F1 victory

Lando Norris says 'something has changed' now that he is a race winner in Formula 1.

The McLaren driver took his maiden victory in Miami at the 110th time of asking, after multiple near misses in previous seasons.

The Brit took advantage of a safety car to emerge in the lead after pitting, and then pulled away from Max Verstappen to win by 7.6 seconds.

Now a F1 race winner, Norris has finally had taste of success, and will be left wanting more like teammate Oscar Piastri after his sprint victory in Qatar.

Lando Norris took his first Formula 1 win in Miami

Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have won F1 events

Norris sure of change after victory

Having become a Formula 1 race winner, Norris told Sky Sports News that whilst he is the same person, there has been a change.

“I'm the same me, I'm the same person," he said. “I have the faith, I have the confidence we can do it as a team.

Lando Norris will be hoping to beat Max Verstappen again in 2024

“I’m sure something has changed - there’s something inside that’s changed because I’m a race winner now.

“But at the same time it doesn’t change how I approach things, I’m still the same guy and I still want to win more.

"It makes you more hungry for wanting it more than I ever have before.”

