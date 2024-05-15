Taylor Swift's partner PARTIES with F1 star after dramatic Miami GP
One of Formula One's top talents has revealed how he partied with Taylor Swift's boyfriend in the aftermath of the Miami Grand Prix.
NFL star Travis Kelce - a two-time Superbowl winner with the Kansas City Chiefs - has been in a relationship with Swift since September 2023, with the couple among the most high-profile names on the planet.
The 34-year-old was in Miami to watch Lando Norris claim his maiden F1 victory in stunning fashion, ad the McLaren driver capitalised on a timely safety-car intervention to streak clear of reigning world champion Max Verstappen.
It was also the first race win for the British team since Daniel Ricciardo - now driving for RB - clinched top spot at the Italian Grand Prix in September 2021.
Speaking on BBC Radio 1, Norris said he was delighted to meet the American as he celebrated his historic triumph.
"He was an awesome guy," Lando said.
"We exchanged numbers and hopefully I can get to a game one day."
The Brit revealed Kelce was 'very sweet', adding: "He's about double my height but he was a legend."
