Newey formally hands in 'letter of resignation' at Red Bull

Red Bull’s technical genius – Adrian Newey, is understood to have ‘formally submitted’ his letter of resignation to the team.

The move brings an end to an 18-year association between the two sides, including 13 world championships across two periods of dominance.

It’s unknown what sort of challenge the Brit will embark on next, but it has been suggested that he has four teams chasing his signature according to Autosport.

More to follow...

