F1 team boss reveals promising Miami GP 'upgrade' for Ricciardo

A Formula 1 team boss has given Daniel Ricciardo’s point scoring chances a valuable boost ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

The Aussie is yet to score a point in 2024, and his lacklustre performances have left him at the centre of rumours that Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson may replace him during the season.

READ MORE: Latest Miami Grand Prix weather forecast: Temperature, rain and humidity

Helmut Marko has refuted those claims and remains insistent that Ricciardo will get a fair shot to prove himself as the season goes on.

Admittedly, the ‘Honey Badger’ hasn’t experienced much luck lately – including being shunted by Lance Stroll at the Chinese Grand Prix while enjoying a good weekend.

But a recent chassis change has helped him to unlock more pace and confidence in his Visa Cash App RB car.

Daniel Ricciardo is yet to score a point in 2024
Daniel Ricciardo's VCARB at the Chinese Grand Prix

Can Daniel Ricciardo score points in Miami?

If he can start to beat team-mate Yuki Tsunoda on a regular basis, then he may even be able to stake a claim for a 2025 Red Bull seat if he can build some momentum.

Team boss Laurent Mekies shared some promising information for Ricciardo as F1 heads to North America for the first time this season.

“We'll have an update in Miami to help us try to keep surfing on the top of that very edge," he told Autosport.

“There is nothing guaranteed in this group. I'm sure our competitors will bring updates as well and only if you nail the weekend will you get to that P10.”

Ricciardo’s last stunning performance also came in North America, finishing seventh at the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix as he helped AlphaTauri in a late season resurgence.

He will be hoping to replicate that form in Miami and help this team retain sixth place in the constructors’ standings throughout the rest of the season.

READ MORE: Newey’s wife in X-rated replies to Red Bull claims

Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo Helmut Marko Lance Stroll Liam Lawson Miami Grand Prix
