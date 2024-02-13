Ex-Hamilton physio Cullen reveals remarkable route to F1 pinnacle

GPFans Staff



Angela Cullen has showcased the humble lodgings she used to live in in London before making it to Formula 1.

Cullen, who was Lewis Hamilton's trainer from 2015 to 2023, was an integral part of the seven-time world champions' team during his years of dominance at Mercedes.

In March of 2023, Cullen split from Hamilton due to the growing demands of F1's gruelling calendar, which has grown to 24 races for 2024.

Angela Cullen gestures inside the paddock during the Bahrain GP weekend

But before reaching the top of motorsport, Cullen lived above The Captain Kid pub in Wapping, in the East End of London.

During her time in the UK, she worked at the British Institute of Sport in London before joining the late Aki Hinsta's Hinsta Performance company in 2015.

Angela Cullen was Lewis Hamilton's trainer throughout the most successful period of his career

A lifelong thrill seeker

Like her former boss Hamilton, Cullen is an adrenaline junkie and has been frequently seen ski diving on social media platform Instagram.

Cullen was also a world-class athlete during her youth, representing New Zealand in hockey, and she has completed a cycling tour from Tierra Del Fuego in Argentina to Colombia, a total of 155 miles a day.

She was also instrumental in working with Team GB’s 4x100 athletics relay team, which won gold at the 2004 Summer Olympics held in Athens.

Cullen is just one of a trio of trainers who have recently departed the F1 paddock in the past three years.

Max Verstappen’s trainer, Bradley Scanes, left the sport following last November’s Abu Dhabi GP, with Carlos Sainz’s previous trainer, Rupert Manwaring, taking over the Brit’s duties with Verstappen for 2024.

Michael Italiano, former personal trainer for Yuki Tsunoda, departed the sport at the end of 2023 to take up a role outside motorsport.

The retirements of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel in 2021 and 2022, respectively, saw Brit Mark Arnall take on a role inside FOM, looking after the company’s on-site employees at races.

