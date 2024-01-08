Former Hamilton trainer Cullen looking for 'fresh opportunities' in 2024

Stuart Hodge

Monday 8 January 2024 09:14

Angela Cullen has offered a clue as to what the future may hold for her with a message posted in Instagram at the start of 2024.

After leaving the seven-time F1 world champion's entourage in March last year, Cullen has been embarking on a sabbatical involving travel and dream fulfilment, including paragliding and various other pursuits she's always wanted to try in her time away from F1.

The New Zealander has now posted a new year message on social media talking about the type of mental changes a new year brings which contained a hint about a "desire for change", "fresh opportunities" and "dreaming big".

READ MORE: Who is Angela Cullen? Confidante and rock for F1 icon Lewis Hamilton

Could Cullen be set for F1 return?

Perhaps the new year message is a clue that Cullen is seeking a return to F1, either to work with Hamilton or another team or driver.

After all, the pair spent seven glorious seasons together, with Hamilton winning four consecutive titles during that run between 2017 and 2020.

If Cullen is seeking a return to the grid, then she no doubt brings a wealth of expertise and experience and would come in refreshed after almost a year away.

Should it be with Hamilton, and the seven-time world champion did say after their split that the pair would be "stuck with each other", then it would see the rekindling of the most well-known driver and trainer relationship, arguably in F1 history.

READ MORE: F1 2024 car launches: Dates, times and how to watch live