Horner 'urged to RESIGN' as Red Bull boss by F1 legend

Christian Horner has reportedly been told to step down as Red Bull team principal by close confidant and former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone.

The Red Bull boss - who has been with the team since their inception in the sport back in 2005 - is currently the subject of an internal investigation into allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour', as first reported by De Telegraaf.

While the investigation is currently ongoing and expected to last quite some time, Horner 'completely' denies the allegations made against him, and will stay on as Red Bull team principal as the investigation takes place.

Now, F1 Insider.com are reporting that Horner has been told by Ecclestone that he should simply resign in order to avoid any unwanted damage to his reputation.

Ecclestone is the former chief executive of Formula 1 group, and was involved in the day-to-day running of the sport from the late 1970s right through to 2017.

Christian Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation from the Red Bull team

Bernie Ecclestone is the former chief executive of the Formula 1 group

Horner investigation ongoing

It is understood that Ecclestone is an acquaintance of Horner's and has provided the Red Bull team principal with some advice for how he should go about handling the situation.

However, in response to this, Horner has reportedly vowed to continue, and will not vacate his position as he continues to strongly deny the allegations.

With the new F1 season fast approaching, it has been suggested that the investigation into Horner's conduct could last until at least the first race in Bahrain, throwing a shade over the start of the world champions' title defence.

