F1 chief DEFENDS schedule after Norris dig

Formula 1 chief executive has come to the defence of a decision to expand the calendar to 24 races per season.

The Italian's response comes after criticism from McLaren's Lando Norris, at last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, that the current format is 'not sustainable' in the future.

READ MORE: Every F1 World Champion: The full list from Andretti to three-time king Verstappen

The 2024 F1 calendar is the longest in the history of the sport, featuring 24 rounds - and six sprint events - resulting in a total of 30 races, with the schedule set to remain the same in 2025.

Lando Norris believes the current schedule is 'not sustainable''

Domenicali: We have a responsibility to the fans

Domenicali insists that decisions regarding the current calendar largely come down to F1's responsibility to provide a top-quality spectacle for fans.

Speaking to Sky F1, the former Ferrari team principal said: “I think that 24 [races] is better than 12.

“I speak with them [the drivers] - if you want to drive, you can drive every day, if you don't want to drive in Formula 1, it’s not compulsory.

“It’s a matter of respect for the fans. They want to see them racing. It's something that we have, the responsibility of all our fans, our partners, our promoters, our sponsors, our broadcasters - everyone.

“The magic of the sport we live in is because we need heroes that need to enjoy what they're doing. And I'm sure that they are enjoying it.”

The Chinese Grand Prix returned to the calendar this season

Despite concerns over workload, particularly regarding team personnel, Domenicali believes the organisation have taken the correct steps to ensure teams were ready to meet the increased demands placed upon them this season.

“I think 24 is an optimal number with the events we have so far,” he added.

“The good news this year, I took it as a responsibility from the teams and to the promoter to announce the calendar much earlier than we normally do in order for everyone to be ready.

“That’s been another step in the direction of trying to regionalise the calendar.

“We cannot do it completely but I think that we did the right step, so [I'm] very happy with that.”

READ MORE: F1 legend Guenther Steiner's best Drive to Survive moments and quotes

Related