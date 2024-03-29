Hamilton sets social media ablaze by founding 'Roscoe FC'
Hamilton sets social media ablaze by founding 'Roscoe FC'
Lewis Hamilton has delighted fans by sharing some heartwarming snapshots of his beloved - and now victorious - dog, Roscoe, kicking back with pals.
Like his father, Roscoe boasts a substantial online following, with an impressive one million followers on Instagram alone. This digital prominence has even translated into lucrative endorsement opportunities, affording Roscoe a comfortable lifestyle reportedly netting a handsome sum of $700 per day in recent years.
When not on the road during the F1 season, Roscoe lives in Los Angeles alongside Hamilton.
Roscoe Hamilton becomes 'hat-trick' hero
In a recent social post, Hamilton dubbed Roscoe's sporty gathering as 'Roscoe FC'.
When a Roscoe and Hamilton fan applied to join the team on his pooch's behalf, it sparked a lighthearted exchange with the seven-time world champion himself.
The enthusiastic fan made a pitch for his own pet, Barkley, with a charming photo inquiry: "Can Barkley join the team?"
Hamilton, ever the sport, responded: "Can he ball?"
Roscoe FC pic.twitter.com/XOfhR1onny— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 27, 2024
Undeterred, the fan expressed Barkley's keen interest in a potential rendezvous. Revelling in the camaraderie, Hamilton divulged further details, revealing Roscoe's triumphant exploits on the pitch, including an impressive hat-trick!
The ensuing thread beneath Hamilton's post brimmed with wholesome creativity, as admirers worldwide showcased their affection for Roscoe. From endearing edits featuring Roscoe adorned with soccer accolades to imaginative depictions placing Roscoe alongside esteemed football trophies, Roscoe's level of fame and adoration seemingly knows no bounds.
