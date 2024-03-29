close global

EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton engineer backs Vasseur for great partnership

Formula 1 fans should expect to see Ferrari continue closing in on Red Bull at the top under the stewardship of Fred Vasseur.

That's the view of one of the few people who already has had the privilege of seeing Ferrari's team principal working together with the Scuderia's 2025 driver Lewis Hamilton.

READ MORE: Ultimatum puts Ricciardo at risk of losing seat

Frederic Guyot was the race engineer responsible for Hamilton's 2006 GP2 success that advanced the seven-time champion to F1, working under Vasseur's management at French squad ART GP.

Now running the Formula 2 team, taking Sauber's Theo Pourchaire to the title last year, Guyot spoke exclusively with GPFans to share his insight on working with Vasseur.

"I think so, yeah," begins Guyot when we asked whether the Italian team will continue their upward trajectory.

"There are so many people behind him that can influence things, so it's not that simple. But, for sure, for me, I know him from the inside; he gives confidence to everyone around him in general.

"To put an engineer like me with Lewis Hamilton, who was the best driver I could have at that time in 2006, it just shows how much confidence he can give to everyone.

"He gives a bit of freedom to everyone from his managing, and you feel good when you are with him"

READ MORE: Cullen showcases new partnership one year after Hamilton split

Fred Vasseur's Ferrari

Hamilton will drive for Ferrari

Guyot clearly has fond memories of his time working under Vasseur, and it's something that is happening at Maranello ahead of Hamilton's move.

"He gives a good atmosphere inside Ferrari. Lewis probably will feel it also and know it's going to be like this. He's a really good manager... probably not the best engineer! but a very good manager.

"When he was working with us [at ART], before he left for F1, 10 or 20 years ago, he was always joking about ... being an engineer. A very small thing, and he didn't care, you know! [It was a] good atmosphere, and he's funny and quick.

"That's why he's a good manager, and he's doing what he's now, but he's a really good guy for sure."

READ MORE: Wolff discloses Max Verstappen talks as Mercedes rumors intensify

