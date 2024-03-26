Ultimatum puts Ricciardo at risk of losing seat to Red Bull's 'preferred option'

Pressure is mounting on Daniel Ricciardo following a poor start to the 2024 Formula 1 season, and now he has been given an ultimatum addressing his future.

The Australian driver has been overshadowed by some excellent performances by his Visa Cash App RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

A sensational drive led him to seventh place in the Australian Grand Prix, helping his team up to sixth place in the constructors’ standings at Ricciardo’s home race.

Saturday’s sub-par Q1 exit will have frustrated the ‘Honey Badger’, who had set a time good enough to progress to the next part of qualifying before it was deleted for exceeding track limits.

It now seems he has his eyes behind him more than in front of him – with chances of a Red Bull seat fading and Liam Lawson breathing down his neck.

Pressure is mounting on Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo is yet to score a point in 2024

Ricciardo 'given ultimatum' over future

The Red Bull reserve driver was denied a seat at Visa Cash App RB for 2024 after they decided to give the more experienced Ricciardo a go, but now that experiment seems to be wearing thin on patience.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Ricciardo has been ‘given an ultimatum’ by Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, which could have huge implications for his Formula 1 future.

If he fails to perform at the upcoming Japanese or Chinese Grands Prix, he could be swapped for Lawson before the F1 circus heads to Miami.

Helmut Marko is not afraid to make big decisions

It is also reported that Lawson is Red Bull’s preferred long-term option to partner Max Verstappen, which could explain their urgency behind a move.

As if there hasn’t been enough drama in the sport so far this season, we could be in store for some tasty driver swaps.

We have seen Helmut Marko perform similar moves at the junior team before, including replacing Daniil Kvyat with Pierre Gasly late in the 2017 season – so don’t be surprised if another such event is on the horizon.

