'He really can't handle the pressure' - Controversial incident leaves fans divided

Fernando Alonso has been criticised after a late incident with George Russell during the Australian Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin driver was slapped with a 20-second time penalty and three penalty points for his part in a heavy shunt for Russell.

A spectacular crash left the Mercedes driver stranded in the middle of the track on the final lap of the race.

The Brit closed in on Alonso at a rapid rate, causing him to become disturbed in the Spaniard’s dirty air and sending him into the gravel.

Fernando Alonso was handed a 20-second time penalty

Fans deliver verdict on clash

Russell was ok after the incident, but Alonso was penalised for ‘potentially dangerous’ driving by the stewards after an investigation.

Some Formula 1 fans were in agreement with the stewards, while others challenged Russell’s abilities after he found his way into the barrier.

One fan has decided that Russell ‘really can’t handle the pressure’ after his late crash.

Another fan laid the blame on Alonso, insisting that he ‘stops driving like an idiot.'

Not all were ready to blast Alonso for his part in the incident, with one supporter stating that 'it's called defensive driving.'

Someone else decided that Mercedes 'should be' aiming to sign Carlos Sainz for the 2025 season after the crash.

And finally, another fan said there was 'nothing more to make of it' other than the fact that Russell had lost his car.

F1 Standings

