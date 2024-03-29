F1 pundit asks 'what's going on' at Mercedes in DAMNING assessment
Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff gave a brutal assessment on Mercedes as the team continue to struggle with their machinery.
It has been a disappointing few years for the team, as they have been yet to fully extract the best from any of their cars since the start of the ground effect era.
Mercedes have won only one race since the new regulations came into the sport in 2022, that coming from George Russell at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix.
Team-mate Lewis Hamilton has not claimed victory since Jeddah in 2021 and will leave the Brackley-based squad at the end of the 2024 season to make a sensational move to rivals Ferrari.
Schiff blasts Mercedes
The Brit’s woes with Mercedes machinery has continued into this season, as he has yet to qualify above eighth so far in 2024.
In Australia, Hamilton was eliminated in Q2 and in the race, an engine failure forced him to retire on lap 17 in what was a miserable weekend for the team, capped off with a double retirement after George Russell crashed on the final lap.
The 39-year-old’s discontent with the car was clear to see across the weekend and was left seething in his post-race interview, and speaking with Sky Sports after qualifying, Schiff blasted the team for not resolving their issues and repeating themselves when they arise.
"It's not just messing with his mind but our minds as well,” she said. “On Friday, they were off the pace then in final practice they got out on track and were really quick, so for him to drop out in Q2, it's just kind of 'what's going on?'
"It's been inconsistent for a long time. It's frustrating for them to come out with the same statements about what's wrong with the car.”
