HILARIOUS Mercedes Wolff meme goes viral after double DNF

The last few seasons have been some of the toughest since the formation of the Mercedes Formula 1 team.

No victory in nearly two years, and now staring down the barrel of a future without superstar driver Lewis Hamilton, things look bleak for fans of the team.

Internally, they are confident in their ability to rectify any issues with the all-new W15 concept brought this year, which has left them struggling for performance on-track.

But they are a long way from fighting for championships again and that could be part of the reason why Hamilton has decided to move to Ferrari in 2025 – knowing he may not have too many years left in him.

Toto Wolff is aware that Mercedes must improve

Mercedes suffered a double DNF in the Australian GP

Seeing the light side of a bad weekend

A disastrous Australian Grand Prix weekend was concluded when George Russell slammed into the barrier on the penultimate lap of the race – costing them at least six points.

It’s not the first time Russell has done that either, having crashed on the final lap of the Singapore GP last season when he was on for a podium finish.

Hamilton was forced to park his car up on lap 17 after an engine failure meaning that the Silver Arrows were left with nothing to show for their efforts in Melbourne.

Mercedes’ social media team saw the light side of the double DNF, posting a viral meme involving team principal Toto Wolff as part of a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

