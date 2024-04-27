close global

Vettel set to miss out on Mercedes seat as two clear candidates emerge

Former Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel is not under consideration for a seat with Mercedes for 2025 and beyond, according to German sports magazine Bild Sport.

Lewis Hamilton's spectacular move to Ferrari sparked rumours of a sensational comeback for the four-time champion, who retired from the sport in 2022.

However, Bild have confirmed that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff only has two candidates in mind: Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff would love to bring in Max Verstappen
Sebastian Vettel won't be joining Mercedes in 2025

Too soon for Antonelli?

Young prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli is also in the frame, with the talented Italian already part of the Mercedes program.

But it is believed that 2025 may come too soon for the reigning F2 champion, and that he could be sent on loan to Williams first in order to gain valuable experience.

It would therefore seem that former Red Bull and Ferrari star, Vettel, will have to look elsewhere if he is to line up on the 2025 grid.

x