F1 team DENIES setting up imminent driver exit

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says that his team have not requested that the FIA grant Kimi Antonelli an early superlicence.

Rumours have been circulating that Antonelli - a junior driver at Mercedes - could be on the grid sooner that expected.

Originally tipped to be in contention for the vacant 2025 Mercedes seat, last week it was claimed that Antonelli could replace Logan Sargeant at Williams, who Mercedes supply engines to, as early as the Imola Grand Prix this month.

Sargeant has struggled in his second season at Williams, and suffered further torment in his home race in Miami when a collision with Kevin Magnussen ended his race.

Antonelli would need special dispensation to acquire a superlicence and race in Formula 1 as he is only 17 years old; 18 is the minimum age to drive F1 cars.

Antonelli and Max Verstappen have been touted to replace Hamilton

James Vowles says Antonelli won't drive for Williams in Imola

Wolff distances Mercedes after FIA confirm request

Williams boss James Vowles said that the Italian youngster will not be in the car in Imola.