Mercedes make Verstappen decision as Wolff addresses 2026 rumors

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has moved to clarify his current position on trying to land three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull star has been firmly in Wolff's sights since it was announced earlier this year that Lewis Hamilton would be leaving the team to join Ferrari.

READ MORE: Fans SLAM team boss for 'disrespectful' comments on American star

However, at the Italian Grand Prix, somewhat expectedly, Mercedes officially announced that it would be junior star and current Formula 2 driver Kimi Antonelli driving alongside George Russell in 2025.

This came despite the young Italian being involved in a huge crash in his F1 session debut on Friday.

Lewis Hamilton is heading to Ferrari in 2025

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been confirmed as Lewis Hamilton's replacement

Toto Wolff on Max Verstappen move

Naturally, given Wolff's very public pursuit of Verstappen, this led to questions from the media regarding his stance on a move for the Dutchman given his current driver line-up is now locked in.

Wolff's comments suggested he would certainly not backtrack on his decision for 2025. However, things for 2026 were left a little more open.

"So, what I appreciate also in dealing with them is just very straightforward, and I don't flirt outside," Wolff explained in Monza.

Rumors have linked Max Verstappen to Mercedes throughout 2024

"I got nearly caught out by the Lewis situation, but I have not entertained any discussions with any drivers when giving it all from the team to make it a success.

"And this is why all of our focus in the team is on George and Kimi. There's no discussion, there are no second thoughts about what we're doing in 2026 because now it's about 2024 and 2025.

"And if flirting outside happens, then these guys will know it at the same time when we have those discussions."

READ MORE: Hamilton replacement RED FLAGS debut session with huge crash

Related