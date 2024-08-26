Wolff teases SURPRISE over Mercedes' Hamilton replacement announcement

Toto Wolff has revealed a surprise twist regarding Lewis Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes.

The seven-time world champion will leave the team at the end of this year to join Ferrari, with Mercedes yet to announce their replacement.

Stepping into a 105-time race winner's shows is no simple task, and established top tier drivers Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz were touted as potential partners to George Russell.

However, more recently F2 and Mercedes Junior Team driver Kimi Antonelli has appeared to be on the verge of signing for the team, though Wolff has sent mixed messages so far at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari from the 2025 season

Kimi Antonelli is set to be promoted to the Mercedes F1 team

Who will drive for Mercedes in 2025?

With Antonelli in pole position to step into the vacant Mercedes car at just 18 years old, Wolff appeared to let slip that the lineup of the young Italian and Russell was set for 2025.

Speaking with Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf, Wolff said: "The two drivers in our car next year have our full support. I want to make it work with George and Kimi," prematurely unveiling Antonelli as the chosen replacement.

It was already reported that Antonelli would be announced at the upcoming Italian Grand Prix, with the youngster expected to take part in FP1 at Monza, as per motorsport.com.

However, speaking with Sky Germany after Friday practice at the Dutch Grand Prix, Wolff suggested that the Monza announcement may not materialise.

Mercedes F1 CEO Toto Wolff refused to say when an announcement could come

Pundit Peter Hardenacke asked when a decision would be made, given the recent announcements of Carlos Sainz and Jack Doohan's moves.

"Everyone knows what we’re doing. We’ll announce it shortly. Maybe we’ll take our time until Abu Dhabi [the final race of the season], but nobody is rushing."

Despite Monza seeming the perfect place to announce an Italian signing, Wolff refused to confirm that would be the case. Still, the confirmation of Antonelli at Mercedes seems a matter of when, not if.

