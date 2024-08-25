F1 Results Today: Championship race SHIFTS as Verstappen destroyed at home

Lando Norris confirmed his status as the fastest man alive at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, simply driving away from Max Verstappen after a small hiccup at the start.

The Brit took pole by a massive 0.35sec in qualifying for the race at Zandvoort, and that pace dominance showed once again as he put second after second into the Dutchman once he recovered from a poor start.

READ MORE: Verstappen THRASHED after Hamilton suffers disaster

The home favourite drove a lonely race at a track where had never previously failed to win in Formula 1, taking victories in 2021, '22 and '23 before being on the receiving end of the drubbing he's more used to dishing out.

Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri also had impressive raw pace when he was able to get into clean air, but coming out of the first corner in fourth place meant he had more work to do to climb through the pack, and he ultimately found himself tucked up behind the big red machine of Charles Leclerc in third place for most of the last 30 laps.

Mercedes came back down to earth with a bang after winning three of the last four races, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton only managing to finish the afternoon seventh and eighth respectively.

READ MORE: Fans SLAM team boss for 'disrespectful' comments on American star

2024 Dutch Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

6. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

7. George Russell [Mercedes]

8. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]:

10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

12. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

15. Alex Albon [Williams]

16. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

17. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

18. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

19. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]



Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren]

READ MORE: Concerning reports emerge ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix

Related