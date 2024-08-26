close global

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2024: Final results after penalties applied

Lando Norris secured a dominant victory at the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix, breaking his pole-to-win curse and narrowing the championship gap with Max Verstappen.

After the Dutchman snatched the lead from Norris on the opening lap, it seemed as though he was on course for his eighth victory of the season and his fourth straight home win.

However, Norris demonstrated remarkable pace as the race progressed, fighting back against Verstappen to reclaim the lead on lap 18 and eventually winning his second career victory by a comfortable margin of 22.896 seconds.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari secured the final spot on the podium, while Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz rounded out the top five.

Further down the order, the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton settled for seventh and eighth respectively behind Sergio Perez, while Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso claimed the remaining points finishes.

2024 Dutch Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]: 1:30:45.519sec
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: +22.896sec
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: +25.439sec
4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: +27.337sec
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +32.137sec
6. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: +39.542sec
7. George Russell [Mercedes]: +44.617sec
8. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: +49.599sec
9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: 1 LAP
10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: 1 LAP
11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]: 1 LAP
12. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: 1 LAP
13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]*: 1 LAP
14. Alexander Albon [Williams]: 1 LAP
15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: 1 LAP
16. Logan Sargeant [Williams]: 1 LAP
17. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]: 1 LAP
18. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]: 1 LAP
19. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]: 2 LAPS
20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]: 2 LAPS

Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren]: 1:13.817 on lap 72

Note: Stroll received a five-second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

