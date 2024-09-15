F1 championship takes MAJOR twist as Red Bull star in huge crash at Azerbaijan GP

The Formula 1 constructors' championship has taken a major twist after a dramatic late crash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with both Red Bull star Sergio Perez and Ferrari ace Carlos Sainz involved.

As lap 50 began, Perez had made an attempt to pass Charles Leclerc in second, but having failed to pull off the move, he was vulnerable to Sainz.

Heading out of turn 2, the Spaniard passed the Mexican, but with the two drivers battling closely down the main straight, they came together, causing a huge crash for both into the barriers.

With both stuck in the wall, they failed to finish the race, which went on to finish under the virtual safety car (VSC). George Russell and Lando Norris behind were the immediate benefactors, going from P5 and P6 to P3 and P4 as a result.

F1 standings after Azerbaijan Grand Prix

With both Perez and Sainz failing to finish the race, it was a huge dent to both Red Bull and Ferrari in terms of the constructors' championship.

The two teams are involved in a close battle at the top of the standings with McLaren, who, following their P1 and P4 finishes in Baku, now lead the race for the constructors' crown.

This would not have been the case had Perez finished the race where he was, and with a 20-point gap over Red Bull, it isn't as though the McLaren lead is a tiny buffer, either.

Ferrari remain third in the standings, but are now 51 points behind their papaya-colored rivals.

With just seven grands prix remaining this season, McLaren are now the clear favorites for the title, with both drivers consistently scoring big points.

