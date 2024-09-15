F1 championship takes MAJOR twist as Red Bull star in huge crash at Azerbaijan GP
F1 championship takes MAJOR twist as Red Bull star in huge crash at Azerbaijan GP
The Formula 1 constructors' championship has taken a major twist after a dramatic late crash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with both Red Bull star Sergio Perez and Ferrari ace Carlos Sainz involved.
As lap 50 began, Perez had made an attempt to pass Charles Leclerc in second, but having failed to pull off the move, he was vulnerable to Sainz.
F1 RESULTS: Dramatic race ends with HUGE crash as championship lead changes
Heading out of turn 2, the Spaniard passed the Mexican, but with the two drivers battling closely down the main straight, they came together, causing a huge crash for both into the barriers.
With both stuck in the wall, they failed to finish the race, which went on to finish under the virtual safety car (VSC). George Russell and Lando Norris behind were the immediate benefactors, going from P5 and P6 to P3 and P4 as a result.
READ MORE: F1 reveal drastic changes ahead of 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 standings after Azerbaijan Grand Prix
With both Perez and Sainz failing to finish the race, it was a huge dent to both Red Bull and Ferrari in terms of the constructors' championship.
The two teams are involved in a close battle at the top of the standings with McLaren, who, following their P1 and P4 finishes in Baku, now lead the race for the constructors' crown.
This would not have been the case had Perez finished the race where he was, and with a 20-point gap over Red Bull, it isn't as though the McLaren lead is a tiny buffer, either.
Ferrari remain third in the standings, but are now 51 points behind their papaya-colored rivals.
With just seven grands prix remaining this season, McLaren are now the clear favorites for the title, with both drivers consistently scoring big points.
READ MORE: Hamilton snubbed as AMERICAN F1 star named sexiest driver
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Azerbaijan GP Results Today: Piastri wins DRAMATIC race as Red Bull star crashes out of third
- Today 14:51
F1 team FINED by FIA after very strange Azerbaijan GP incident
- 1 uur geleden
RB star forced to RETIRE from Azerbaijan GP after collision
- Today 13:47
Norris begins Azerbaijan COMEBACK as Red Bulls on the charge
- Today 13:25
FIA could DISQUALIFY Red Bull star following Azerbaijan GP as investigation underway
- 3 uur geleden
F1 championship takes MAJOR twist as Red Bull star in huge crash at Azerbaijan GP
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov